The OnePlus 9 phone series is now in the works. We started featuring both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Earlier today, we also mentioned a third variant may be introduced—the OnePlus 9E. It is still not clear what phone category it will be whether mid-range, budget, or high-end. The upcoming phones are believed to be announced in a month earlier than usual but before that happens, expect more information and images will surface on the web.

We always take things with a pinch of salt but we find it always interesting when new details or images surface. More often than not, the images rendered are close to the real thing. As for OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 is anticipated because it is a flagship series. It is not as expensive as the Galaxy S line but the devices are powerful enough.

The most premium next year from OnePlus will be the OnePlus 9 Pro. Images showed a different camera layout and that is a possibility. It is believed to be a combination of the Nord phones and the OnePlus.

This is the latest set of OnePlus 9 Pro images. The phone may come with a 6.7-inch screen, QHD resolution with Fluid Amoled display. Other possible features include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, rounded screen, 120 Hertz refresh rate, 16MP selfie camera under a punch hole, and a 32MP primary camera. The phone will also come with 5G connectivity similar to its predecessor. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor and maybe 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The onboard storage may begin 128GB or 256GB.

We can also expect the following: double speaker, Dolby Atmos support, and a haptic vibration engine. The rear camera system will be placed on the top left corner just like the OnePlus Nord 10 and OnePlus Nord 100. We’re looking at a quad camera system.