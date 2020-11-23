If there is a new OnePlus flagship phone in the works, we are almost certain it will come with a Pro variant. This year’s OnePlus 8 arrived with the OnePlus 8 Pro. We have started discussing the OnePlus 9 and we knew it’s only a matter of time before OnePlus 9 Pro details surface. Over the weekend, exclusive information and images were shared by Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer on his new space on the web. This is the first round of details about the upcoming Pro model but you can expect more will be leaked over the next few months and until OnePlus makes an official announcement.

Steve H. said the OnePlus 9 Pro is still in its prototype stage. Nothing is final yet so the design, features, and specs could still change. At first glance, the phone’s design in front is like any other OnePlus phone. The camera modules is different from the OnePlus 8’s center design.

This one looks like the OnePlus 9 based on early image renders. The top left corner is occupied by a camera system that is composed of four lenses. Two lenses are enclosed in huge metal rings. The camera bump shows the metal rings slightly protruding. The camera layout also includes a mic, flash, and other sensors.

The OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch curved screen, punch hole selfie camera, bottom-firing speakers, volume rocker (left edge), Alert Slider, and Alert Slider/power button (right side). The OnePlus 9 Pro’s rear may be ready in glass. As for the color options, we can probably expect black, gray, silver, white, or blue.

OnePlus 9 Pro takes after the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus Nord in some ways. The next-gen flagship smartphone will just come with improved features and specs. Let’s wait and see.