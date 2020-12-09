Will the OnePlus 9 Pro still come with IP rating? That’s something we’ve been meaning to ask and looks like just like the OnePlus 8 series, only the Pro variant will get an official water resistance protection. OnePlus doesn’t usually bother with IP rating because the company thinks the money for application could be spent elsewhere. But then people clamor for it especially if the device is known with a premium price like OnePlus’ flagship phones. Next year’s OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have the same rating for the consumers’ peace of mind.

The official IP68 rating on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the future OnePlus 9 Pro means the phones can stay under water, 1.5 meter deep, and for up to 30 minutes. An IP68-rated gadget will survive the depth and pressure. It won’t be damaged at all.

Aside from the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese OEM is expected to release the regular OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E. It’s not clear if the OnePlus 9E will be the more low-end version. They won’t come with IP68 water and dust resistance because that’s reserved for the Pro variant.

Some details and renders about OnePlus 9 series have already leaked. Rendered images revealed recently show a different camera layout. Image renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro also surfaced, showing us a new phone with a 6.7-inch screen with QHD resolution, Fluid Amoled display, 120 Hertz refresh rate, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 32MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone is said to run on 8GB or 12GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor which we know now as the Snapdragon 888.