The OnePlus 9 is believed to be in the works. The Chinese OEM has started developing the 2020 flagship phone offering. It is expected to be available in a month earlier. An image render has recently surfaced. The OnePlus 9 is also known as the OnePlus 9 LE2117 as sighted on Geekbench. Yes, the smartphone has been benchmarked already which means the device is definitely under development and production. It is listed with an 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 875 5G processor. The chipset has yet to be introduced but we know it will be ready with 5G connectivity and will be perform better than ever.

The OnePlus 9 LE2117 was shared by TechDroider (@techdroider). Not much information has been mentioned but the Geekbench 5 score reached 1122 and 2733 (single, mult-core). The details were uploaded last November 13 only.

The OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11. That will be covered by OxygenOS. The Snapdragon 875 5G will be octa-core. The 2021 flagship’s rea camera will be be a triple camera setup with LED flash. The selfie shooter will be placed on the top left part of the screen under a punch-hole.

The mobile device may come with a bigger display at 6.55-inches with 120Hz refresh rate instead of 144Hz. The OnePlus 9 will arrive with a OnePlus 9 Pro and the two will be ready in several ways.

We mentioned an LE2117 model number a while ago so we believe the benchmarking site. But then it doesn’t the specs listed are final and official. OnePlus can still apply the ‘Never Settle’ motto and make the specs and features better than originally planned.