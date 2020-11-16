Like most of the top OEMs in the market today, OnePlus has started working on its next-gen flagship smartphone offering. After the OnePlus 8T and the other OnePlus Nord phones, the Chinese tech company is set to introduce the OnePlus 9. It will be released in the first half of 2021. It may be announced a month earlier just like Samsung with the Galaxy S20 series. We don’t know yet what stage of development the OnePlus 9 is but we know it is in the works. Announcement may be done in March 2021 instead of the annual April launch.

The 2021 flagship is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The selfie camera is under a punch-hole on the top left portion of the front display. A CAD render by 91mobiles has been shared.

The image shows the selfie camera is on the left. A triple rear camera setup comes with an LED flash. The phone will come with a bigger screen compared to the OnePlus 8T. This means something over 6.55-inches. A flatter display may be expected this time with 120Hz. The 144Hz refresh rate was heard before but it could just be 120Hz.

The OnePlus 9 series may come in two variants only. We can expect a OnePlus 9 and a OnePlus 9 Pro as leaked earlier (model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119; LE2120 and LE2127).

The smartphones will run on the upcoming Snapdragon 875 processor which is already based on the 5nm processor. The OxygenOS based on Android 11 will be ready plus the 65W faster charging tech. IP68 water resistance and wireless charging can also be expected.