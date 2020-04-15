Finally and officially, the new OnePlus 8 phones have been unveiled. The Chinese mobile OEM launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro yesterday as scheduled. The company that lives by its ‘Never Settle’ motto has introduced the 2020 flagship series that promises to ‘Lead with Speed’. This means we can expect top performance once again from the new Android devices that have been equipped with premium specs and features. The price of the OnePlus 8 variant starts at $699. It’s not exactly budget-friendly but still lower than those flagships from Samsung or Huawei.

A lot has been said about the OnePlus 8 line since October 2019. Several prototype images have been leaked before the product launch. Some information has been confirmed as well.

The idea that series design would be ‘Beautiful to Be (Hold)’ is now real. Most of the details we shared with you have turned out to be real or at least close to the real thing. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology is included.

The phones were announced together with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with 110ms latency and Warp Charge (but more on the pair later). In the coming days, we’ll get to understand more why and how the OnePlus 8 series on DisplayMate received an A+ display rating. As promised, the OnePlus 8 smartphones are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 storage. There are new colors as well.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are different in many ways. The OnePlus 8 comes equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass, Dual SIM card slot, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.0 storage, Adreno 650, Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865, and a 4300 mAh battery. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture plus a triple rear camera system (48MP wide f/1.8 + 16MP ultrawide f/2.2 + 2MP macro f/2.4) with Dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, it comes with a bigger Fluid AMOLED screen at 6.78-inches with 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution. It can reach a 120Hz refresh rate instead of just 90Hz. Both variants run on Android 10.0 topped by OxygenOS 10.0.

The cameras of the OnePlus 8 Pro are more advanced. There are four rear shooters: 48MP f/1.8 (wide) + 8MP, f/2.4, (telephoto) + 48MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 5MP f/2.4, (depth). The front-facing camera is also 16MP. When it comes to pricing, the non-pro OnePlus 8 8GB RAM and 128GB model will be sold for $699 in the US beginning April 29, Wednesday. Amazon will also sell the phone in Glacial Green. The OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be more expensive at $800. It will be ready in Interstellar Glow from OnePlus.com and Amazon. Both phones work with the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be ready on the same date on both OnePlus online store and Amazon in the US. Choose from among the three colors: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, or Ultramarine Blue. The RAM and ROM variants and prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro Glacial Green and Onyx Black are $900 and $999, respectively, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 12GB + 256GB version. The Ultramarine Blue OnePlus 8 Pro will only be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In the US, Verizon will sell the OnePlus 8 5G UW. Only Verizon has access to mmWave 5G so OnePlus is releasing a specific model for the carrier. The regular OnePlus 8 Pro model has X55 5G modem which supports sub-6 5G connectivity. You can get the Verizon model for $799 or $33.33/month for two years. T-Mobile will also be selling the OnePlus 8 series.