In less than a week, we will finally get to see the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. We are also expecting to see the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z that will arrive with 110ms latency and Warp Charge. Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology will be introduced as OnePlus already confirmed the other day. The new flagship smartphones are highly anticipated because they could rival the latest from Samsung and Huawei. As early as October last year, we’ve been hearing information about the OnePlus 8 series.

A few confirmations have been provided the past months and here is another one: the OnePlus 8 Series is a ‘Beauty to Be(Hold)’. Okay, so that is a reference to the design that we believe will be more comfortable to “hold” than previous models. We’ve seen a number of image renders and 360-degree videos so pretty have an idea about how the upcoming OnePlus duo will look like.

Most details have been made public and so far, we know the device will come with 5G connectivity as made possible by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Snapdragon X55 modem. The Pro variant comes with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with 3168 x 1440 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The regular OnePlus 8 will only come with a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED with HDR10+ support and 90 Hertz.

The OnePlus 8 series will definitely make an impression with its color, material, and finishing (CMF). Color options will include Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green. We can look forward to that “beautiful” design that will be nice to touch and hold.

From metal and frosted texture to plastic to glass, OnePlus has been improving on the design, as well as, antenna and signal transmission. Glass is better when it comes to texture and higher transparency. It’s more preferred now but it can still be improved. There is that curved and matte-frosted glass from two years ago with a combination of metal.

For this year’s OnePlus 8 series, the Chinese OEM will still implement matte-frosted glass. It’s now on its fifth generation. OnePlus describes it as its ‘Best CMF’ to date with 64% to 82% Haze degree. We can look forward to a smoother and finer texture on the frosted glass. The middle of the 3D curved glass has been flattened for a cleaner look. The sides have been curved for a comfortable grip. The phone is also lighter and thinner so it fits just right in your hand.