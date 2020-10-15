The OnePlus 8 series has been followed recently by the OnePlus 8T. A new device usually means new software and with its arrival, the older models should also get an update. The OnePlus 7 series is definitely getting an upgrade. Specifically, the OxygenOS 11 will be available for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Basically, this is Android 11 topped by OnePlus’ very own UI. The new version will be released before the year 2020 ends. Expect a December reveal as it is the schedule set for the OnePlus 7 series.

Android 11 will be ready soon for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. This is good news for those who own any of the phones mentioned because they can receive the latest features and enhancements from the Android development team.

It’s not clear yet but the OnePlus 7T series powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus may get the update first. The Snapdragon 855-powered OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will get it later. Since the OEM only has a few phones in its lineup, OnePlus can afford to work on and release Android OS updates and minor upgrades faster than other tech companies.

The OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is now on Stable release after weeks of being on Beta. The new version takes a design UI detour for an enhanced experience including the Always-On Display’s return.

As for the OnePlus 7, the series received an OxygenOS update with bug fixes back in August. The duo was made ready for the Oxygen OS Open Beta 3. They were updated with the March 2020 security patch and the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update earlier this year.

The OnePlus 7 getting an Android 11 upgrade is anticipated. We are now in the last quarter of the month so we can expect a better, faster, and smoother mobile experience with a new Android OS version on any mobile device eligible to run it.