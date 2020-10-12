With the OnePlus 8T launching with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 this October 14, we can expect the OnePlus 8 will also get the same. The Open Beta 1 rolled out last month for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. We know that the new version is offering a design UI detour for an enhanced experience and possibly the Always-On display feature too. Over the weekend, the Chinese mobile OEM has officially released OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series.

The new OxygenOS is now the stable version. From Developer Preview to Beta and now–the Stable build is ready. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phone owners will be happy to know they can enjoy the new features and enhancements.

Early users that have experienced the updated version have been sharing their feedback the past few weeks. The OnePlus team has been working on the problems and issues encountered to ensure the best experience is delivered.

The ‘Never Settle’ attitude of OnePlus has been good for the brand and device owners as phones are always up-to-date. Overall stability has been improved while a number of bugs have been squashed. The update delivers a new UI visual design with several optimizations of details. The new weather UI now supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. Some third-party applications’ stability has been optimized.

The Ambient Display now has the Always-on ambient Display function, Insight clock style, and ten new clock styles. Setting the Dark Mode is easier with a new shortcut key. It also supports automatically turn on feature and customize the time range.

For Game Space, a gaming tools box has been added. The tools are for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. Choose among these options of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block. Also recently added were the following: a quick reply feature and a mis-touch prevention feature.

For the Gallery, the Story function is now supported and is now able to automatically form weekly videos with photos and videos in storage. Image preview is now faster and loading speed has been optimized.

The OxygenOS’ Zen Mode has five new themes– Ocean, Space, and Grassland among others. More timing options are available. The Group feature is now included so you can invite friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

If you are updating your OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, make sure you have at least 3GB of free storage space. The battery level must also be above 30%.