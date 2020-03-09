The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition is getting an update. The OTA 10.0.4 is ready to roll out and it delivers the much-awaited Android 10. We’ve mentioned this October last year and then again the following month. It took a while before OnePlus releases such an update but it’s here now. It brings a number of important features like a brand new user interface (UI design), enhancements to Quick Settings, and new Full-Screen Gestures. The System improvements also include enhanced location permissions for privacy as what other OnePlus flagships are also getting.

The changes in Quick Settings include a new customization feature. Those icon shapes can be chosen now. As for Full Screen Gestures, the devs have added a bottom navigation bar that allows left-right switching for recent apps. Inward swipes for left or right of the display have been added as well to go back.

The mobile gaming experience is enhanced with the New Game Space feature. it brings all your favorite games in just one place for better gaming experience and easier access.

You can also now block spam by keywords for Message. Check Messages> Spam> Settings> Blocking settings to edit preferences. You may also notice improved contextual info as the device’s intelligent information is based on specific locations, events, and locations. Check under Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Contextual info

Feel free to share your feedback or report bugs once the OTA 10.0.4 is installed on your OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphone. Send feedback HERE or try the Feedback tool on OnePlus Community app.

Again, as OnePlus would always say, “Never Settle.” Get the OnePlus Community app for more information and then download and install the latest OxygenOS update.