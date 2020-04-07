One reason why premium users choose OnePlus as their option is the regular OTA update which keeps the devices performing in top condition. With the OnePlus 8 series nearing official launch this month, the company sticks to its promise of providing latest stability and OS updates for its older phones. Manu J., the Global Product Operations Manager has posted on OnePlus forums the latest updates to the Oxygen OS software. The updates are being rolled out to a random limited number of users for now and the broader update will follow in a few days.

The update brings stable OxygenOS 10.0.9 and 10.0.8 to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro respectively along with the March 2020 security patches for both. In India the update is going to be rolled out as 10.3.2. Despite the name variation in the update build number, the updates are actually going to be similar for all regions.

The highlighting fixes are the optimized RAM management and bug tweaks that users earlier reported. Other updates include enhancements for slow-mo video and the lag in video playback. Users had reported of screenshot disappearing from the gallery, which has been rectified in the new update.

There’s no word yet if there are going to be inclusions like the “experimental” features for neat Instant Translation which was included in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta. That said the update is a welcome sight for existing users as well as ones who are looking to buy these phones at dropped prices since the OnePlus 8 line-up will be revealed on 14 April 2020.