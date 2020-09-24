Earlier this month, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta 1 was launched for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The Chinese OEM has now released open beta 2 for the handsets with some improvement and new features. Notably, the second open beta brings a new Ambient Display feature to the devices which is known as Canvas.

In addition to this, the OxygenOS 11 beta 2 has fixed low probability issue of widgets and Google Assistant not responding in some cases. The OS version also provides a solution for black screen issue, encountered when user entered Tips & Support interface, and the problem of missing numbers in the clock (Timer) under some special circumstances.

The bug fixes are fine, but the real takeaway in the OxygenOS 11 open beta 2 is the ambient display – Canvas feature – that OnePlus explains “can automatically draw a wireframe” of the picture you have saved to the lock screen of the phone. This wireframe – an outline of the phone, which seems to be live – can be viewed “anytime without waking up the screen.”

The Canvas feature can be activated by following the path: Settings>Customzation>Wallpaper>Canvas>Choose photo preview. On clicking the choose photo preview, the wireframe will be generated automatically adding some style to your handset.

You can now download the OxygenOS 11 open beta 2 for the OnePlus 8 series and enjoy the new features and improved fixes. The OxygenOS 11 open beta 2 should be available via an OTA update for devices already running open beta 1.