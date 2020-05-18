We seem to have missed this but OnePlus quietly rolled out the Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The latest open beta build for the OnePlus 7T series brings a number of improvements as listed on a changelog. The phone gets additional ringing duration information for missed calls. With the update, you can also now switch mobile data on calls with VoLTE. As with most updates, this one delivers system stability improvements and fixes to known issues.

Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 also brings the Android security patch to level 2020.04 (April). The May patch may be ready soon but we’ll settle for this one for now. OnePlus also included the missing recording icon in call screens.

The user experience can be improved with the optimized volume adjustment. When it comes to the camera system, the software update adds dirt detection on the camera lens. Once the dirt is detected, the system will do a cleanup to ensure video and image quality are good all the time.

The update is also said to include 960 FPS super slow-mo mode for the OnePlus 7T. 4K 30fps video recording using the ultra-wide camera has been added as well according to a Reddit thread.

This Oxygen OS update is only a beta version. It’s not stable yet so don’t be surprised if there may be bugs or errors. Official OTAs are still in the works. Feel free to install and update your OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro–at your own risk.

Get the Community app to send feedback and suggestions. Note that this build will be sent as Over-The-Air (OTA). You may check how to properly flash the full ROM and instructions.