The One UI 2.1 update is now available for a number of Samsung Galaxy phones. More phones are getting the One update not only in South Korea and the United States but also in other countries. The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 plus the Galaxy Note 9+ are now eligible for One UI. After Germany, other European markets and other countries in Asia and Africa can enjoy the new features and enhancements Samsung has prepared for the 2018 flagship devices.

The One UI 2.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now available. The Galaxy Note 9 also got it a couple of weeks ago. We even remember saying the Bixby routines may not be available on One UI 2.1.

As promised, the One UI 2.1 update is being rolled out to Samsung flagship devices. If you don’t have it yet, you should check your notifications or the Settings if an OTA is available. Even the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e have already received the same update.

To review, One UI 2.1 brings a number of things like Quick Share for Bluetooth audio connection and file sharing, Single Take, AR Zone, My Filters, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji. There’s also the Pro video recording, as well as, Music Share. It also brings full-screen UI navigation gestures from Google.