The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is getting another round of updates. This was mentioned a couple of weeks ago but we weren’t sure then. Android 10 has rolled out to the unlocked Note 9 devices in the US back in January and other regions are getting the same. Initially, it didn’t include the latest One UI 2.1. Galaxy Note 9 owners were asking if they would receive the One UI 2.1 update. It was already in the works and now it’s almost ready. The update is being tested for a wider public release.

With One UI 2.1, the Galaxy Note 9 will have enhanced security and new features. A smoother user experience can also be expected. We know the older Galaxy Note 9 can have them too because the Galaxy Note 10 Lite already received the latest One UI version.

The Galaxy Note 9 with One UI 2.1 is being tested. The stable firmware will be ready soon for the Exynos 9810-powered Galaxy Note phone. This also means the Galaxy S9 will have the same software update soon.

Samsung is expected to roll out the One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, and more Galaxy phones. We’re not sure what features exactly will be included but we’re looking forward to making Spotify as an alarm, Dex for PC support, and other camera upgrades like Night Hyperlapse, Pro mode for video, and Single Take.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is also eligible for the Android 10 update with One UI 2.1, following the Galaxy Tab S6. In the coming days and weeks, expect more related announcements will be made.