The Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s One UI 2.1 is finally here. The update has started to roll out as promised. We mentioned this a few weeks ago. No need to wait that long for your Galaxy Note 9 to be upgraded. It may be an older flagship model but with One UI, it can perform as if brand new. The 2018 Android phone is receiving the update first in Germany and will roll out in other key markets. It brings the latest June 2020 security patch level and firmware version N960FXXU5ETF5.

Most features found on the Galaxy S20 phones are available like the Single Take mode on the Camera app plus Music Share and Quick Share for Bluetooth audio connection and file sharing. The Camera’s Single Take mode feature lets you take a series of videos and photos when you tap the shutter. It also lets you make your own custom filters.

The update brings back Pro video recording. If you may remember, the latter was dropped when the One UI 1.0 update was released. In One UI 2.1, the full version is ready. It allows ISO, white balance, as well as, shutter speed control.

One UI 2.1 also brings the AR Zone where you can access the AR Emoji and AR Doodle and other augmented reality features available. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, watch out for the OTA release. You may also check your phone settings manually and see if the latest software version is available.

After Samsung brings One UI 2.1 to the Galaxy Note 9, expect the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to receive it next. Do note that the One UI 2.1 update is also ready with Android 10 for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S9 series.