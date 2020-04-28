Samsung does a decent job when it comes to providing firmware updates to its older flagships. Considering this, there had been information doing rounds about the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 getting the One UI 2.1 update. Reportedly, the news is confirmed and the South Korean company is possibly working on delivering the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 users. Though there is no word yet on when it will be available for download, it is reassuring to know that it will eventually be here for our devices.

The information was given out by a community moderator from the Galaxy Note software team on Samsung’s official forum for South Korea. The mod reveals the One UI 2.1 software update for the devices is in the works and that test builds are expected to roll out soon. The new firmware has already made its way to a few devices. These include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy Fold.

Both the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 are technically apt to receive the software update, which would bring some exciting features of the Samsung flagships to these devices. However, it is pertinent to note that some features that the flagships with One UI 2.1 enjoy may not reach the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9. For instance, it’s unlikely that these phones will get the feature to switch to 120Hz refresh rate.

Even though the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 users have been awaiting the overlay update ever since the devices got Android 10. There is no real word from Samsung to satisfy the users who are looking forward to One UI 2.1. We are excited by the news flowing in via the South Korean forum but we would really be convinced only when actual firmware builds start to show up.