We’ve been telling you about this piece of good news for weeks now but HMD Global CEO Juho Sarvikas can’t keep his excitement. He shared over on Twitter once again that the Nokia X5 announced in China will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor and some AI processing unit. The smartphone will be out in China first but will also be released in key global markets but with a different name. The Nokia X5 will roll out as the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Everything went fast for the Nokia X5. It was first sighted on TENAA last month, leaked earlier this July, and was soon described as similar to Nokia X6 in China. It was confirmed as the Nokia 5.1 Plus but with no dates of market release yet.

With the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus entering the market, there’s also the Nokia X6 which is the international version Nokia 6.1 Plus running on Android One. That’s a totally different model but for now, allow us to review the specs and features of the Nokia X5 for those who don’t have an idea yet.

The Nokia X5 boasts a decent 5.86-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1520 resolution, 2.5 curved glass, 19:9 aspect ratio, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, dual 13MP f/2.0 and 5MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens, and a 3060mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Helio P60 processor and Android 8.1 Oreo.

It’s not clear what countries will receive the Nokia 5.1 Plus but we’re assuming the United States and most parts of Europe plus India and a number of South East Asian cities.

Still not convinced why you should consider a Nokia phone? This Nokia Android smartphone is just one of the many reasons.

Nokia X5 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Helio P60 processor

• Display: 5.86-inch screen, HD+ 720 x 1520 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass

• Dimensions: 149.5 x 72 x 8.1mm

• Weight: 160g

• Battery: 3060mAh

• RAM: 3GB or 4GB

• Storage: 32GB or 64GB

• Cam: dual 13MP f/2.0 and 5MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP f/2.2 aperture 80-degree wide-angle lens (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, NFC, FM Radio, Dual 4G Dual VoLTE

As for the Nokia X6, the device first entered our consciousness back in May. At first, we weren’t sure if it would be sold outside China but HMD kept on teasing new stuff coming. The phone was referenced as the Nokia 6.1 Plus right away but this time, with Android One. Nokia did a poll first and so the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be called as such.

The Nokia X6 with Android One is expected to be a game-changer. It’s ideal for those who doesn’t want the bloat the basic Android platform brings.