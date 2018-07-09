We were introduced to the Nokia X6 last May and we were told the phone could be sold outside China. It’s one of the new phones being teased by Nokia but details have been scarce. There may be speculations but what we need is confirmation and looks like we’ll get to know more about the phone when it’s released on July 19 in several key markets–yes, outside of China. Apparently, the Nokia X6 will also be called the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The first country to receive the phone is Hong Kong before it rolls out in other Asian markets. HMD Global is carefully planning launces so their efforts won’t go to waste. We have no idea about the pricing but we’re assuming affordable enough.

The Nokia X6 aka the Nokia 6.1 Plus will boast a 5.8-inch screen, notched display, glass build, dual rear cameras, 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 636 processor. The Nokia 6.1 Plus runs on Android 8.1 Oreo as opposed to the Android One on the Nokia X6. Other specs include the following: 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 16MP selfie camera, standard rear fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, and a 3060mAh battery.

VIA: PhoneArena