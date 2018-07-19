The Nokia X5 is official. Earlier this month, the smartphone was leaked. Later on, we noted that it is similar to the Nokia X5 and the Nokia X6. The latter is more like the Nokia 6.1 Plus while the X5 is the Nokia 5.1 Plus although there is no confirmation yet. What we know is that the Nokia X5 will be available in the Chinese market. At this point, we only care about the specs, features, and performance–not much on the name.

The device may remind you of other Nokia Android phones but this one has a notch now. HMD Global decided to bring the notch to the smartphones. We don’t think the Nokia X5 is the last. It’s present because it delivers a larger screen real estate. Nokia could be planning for a true bezel-less phone and as with any other OEMs, this notch is a step to transition.

The mid-range phone boasts a 5.86-inch screen with HD+ 720 x 1520 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass, 84% screen-to-body ratio, MediaTek Helio P60 processor, 32GB or 64gb onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 256GB max), 3GB or 4GB of RAM, rear fingerprint reader, dual 13MP f/2.0 and 5MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie cam with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens. When it comes to imaging tech, there’s beauty mode and AI portraits. Other special features include touch focus, geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, and face detection.

The Nokia X5 is powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and a 3060mAh battery. We believe Android P will roll out to the Nokia phone once available. You can choose from these three colors: Blue, Black, and White. It may not be obvious at first glance but the phone uses less metal. It looks expensive but hold and feel may be less premium.

Another good thing about this product is the price–only CNY 999 which is about $148 in the United States for the entry-level 3GB/32GB variant. The 4GB RAM/64GB model costs CNY 1,399 which is $208 when converted.

You can now place your order for the Nokia X5. That is, if you live in China. We’re looking forward to the Nokia 5.1 Plus in other markets but we’ll have to wait for Nokia to make an announcement.

How is the Nokia X5 different from the Nokia X6? It’s challenging to draw the line but we’re guessing the Nokia X6 will be more powerful. There is a possibility that one will also be sold outside China. The Nokia X5 (Nokia 5.1 Plus) is added to the many reasons why you should consider a Nokia phone.



Nokia X5 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Helio P60 processor

• Display: 5.86-inch screen, HD+ 720 x 1520 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass

• Dimensions: 149.5 x 72 x 8.1mm

• Weight: 160g

• Battery: 3060mAh

• RAM: 3GB or 4GB

• Storage: 32GB or 64GB

• Cam: dual 13MP f/2.0 and 5MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP f/2.2 aperture 80-degree wide-angle lens (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, NFC, FM Radio, Dual 4G Dual VoLTE

The renders we were shown last week look very close to the official Nokia X5 images from the company website:

SOURCE: NOKIA