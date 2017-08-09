We may be getting more excited about the Galaxy Note 8 but Samsung already has another bestseller in the Galaxy S8. The phone may also still be controversial but Samsung fans have remained loyal to the brand. Sales may be slower compared to last year’s Galaxy S7 but we understand the consumers. The release of the Note 8 may bring in more money as we remain hopeful that Samsung will be able to get back in the game.

To be fair, the South Korean tech giant has changed its quality assurance protocols and marketing strategies so there may be some changes for this year.

We’ve already got our hands on preview and the device has been getting some important updates like Daydream VR support, more languages and commands for Bixby, and enhanced audio features. Samsung also released other variants like the 6GB RAM and 128GB Galaxy S8+ in Russia, Rose Pink S8+ in Taiwan and Mexico while it gets deep fried.

Samsung Mobile has officially published some demo videos featuring basic commands and features of htheGalaxy S8. Watch the videos below:

Swipe to Switch Cameras

Camera – Pro Mode

Camera Stickers – Masks

Perspectives in Photography

Low Light Photography

That’s a lot of videos but now you know how to single-handedly switch rolls, how to make darkness you canvass, how to have fun with your face, how to let creativity blossom into likes, and how to snap a light-hearted prank in the dark using your new Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile

