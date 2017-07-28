We’re not wishing for an 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8 or S8+. We’d just be happy with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model like the one that will be released in Russia. This model is available for 64990 RUB which is around $1,091 in the United States. If you want the ultimate Galaxy S8 model, get this one. That is, if you are willing to spend over a thousand dollars.

Samsung’s premium flagship phone is made more powerful with the high-specced RAM and increased memory. The 128GB storage is big enough to house all your games, apps, and music. Apart from Russia, this model is also available in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and India for $1,160.

We’re not sure if this one will be ready in the United States or Europe but we don’t see any reason why not. If Samsung wants sales to go up, then it better make this premium model also available for purchase in those two big markets. We just know the unlocked variants of the S8 and S8+ are out in those two regions already.

To review, here are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S8+: 6.2 inch Super AMOLED screen, 2960 × 1440 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos 8895 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 8MP front-facing camera, 12MP with Dual Pixel AF main cam, and a 3500mah battery.

SOURCE: Samsung