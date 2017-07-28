We first noted that the Rose Pink variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is exclusive for Taiwan only. This girly color of the premium flagship smartphone will be available in North America starting in Mexico by next month. We learned about this pink color variant back in March but it was only last month that it was released in the Taiwanese market. This time, the Mexicans will be the first in the region to get the new Galaxy S8/S8+ color.

The Rose Pink Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be released commercially on August 16, 2017 while pre-order will officially begin on August 10 in the country. You can order for one from either AT&T or Telcel. To make things more attractive, the South Korean tech giant even teamed up with luxury brand Montblanc to come up with pink phone cases for the S8 duo.

This pink variant of the Galaxy S8 Android phones will cost the same as the standard colors. Pricing starts at MXN17,299 for the basic model which is about $980 in the United States. Nothing has changed on the specs so expect the same features, speed, and performance from this pink phone. Basically, only the color that has changed.

VIA: Androidmx