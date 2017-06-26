Unless you’re really into it, the audio features of a new smartphone are probably the last thing people are interested in. But if you think about it, if you make a lot of calls or if you use your phone as your primary music device, then it’s pretty important. Samsung believes so, as it showcased all the new and improved audio features that their new flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, have. From something as “simple” as good quality playback to Adapt Sound 6.0, they want you to fully understand what having the devices will mean to your aural life.

First of all, when it comes to quality audio technology, the Galaxy S8 uses Ultra High Quality (UHQ) Audio Playback capabilities so it can reproduce recordings that have been mastered from sources that are better than CD quality. It also has support for digital recordings of up to 32 bit/384kHz, including the Interview Mode using the Voice Recorder app that will ensure the quality of both interviewer and interviewee.

It also has the Dual Bluetooth Audio which can stream audio to two sets of headphones and speakers at the same time, while giving controls for the output separately. Meanwhile, the Separate App Sound feature will let you broadcast sound from two different apps, like from your smartphone and then a separate device tethered to your phone. For example, you can listen to music on your car’s audio system and also listen to the GPS navigation from your phone’s speaker. Again, volume controls can be adjusted separately.

The Adapt Sound 6.0 feature now gives you Preset and Advanced modes. Preset allows you to choose a preset profile by age while the Advanced option can test your hearing so you can choose the best sound mode for you. SoundAlive 4.1 lets you have more control over your device’s sound quality and effects while Extra Volume allows you to increase the volume when you’re taking a call in a crowded area.

