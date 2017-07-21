It took a while for Samsung to actually be able to bring Bixby Voice to English speaking markets, specifically the US, but so far, it looks like the wait is worth it. It may be a beginner compared to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, but it seems like it can already do so much at this early stage. Phandroid has kindly listed down all the voice commands that you can do on your Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ through the digital assistant.

It has the usual common commands that most of the other digital assistants can also do, like open an app, ask it for the time and day, turn the volume up/down, ask the weather, and play music. It can also do a bit more complicated things like scroll up and down your screen, zoom in and out, turn on auto rotate, and turn off your screen. It can do some notifications and system tasks like close all recent apps, switch windows, read notifications, and even show most recent app in split screen view. You can also ask it various questions that can be answered from a Google search.

Of course since this is a Samsung product, it is integrated with a lot of the Korean OEM’s own apps. Well, if you use them. From the default Gallery, Contacts, Messages, Dialer, Camera, Clock, Calendar and various other apps, you will be able to give it specific commands which Bixby can do without you lifting a finger. The issue will become if you use third-party apps as default. You can still do some things with Bixby Voice but not as specific.

The success of Samsung’s digital assistant will hinge on not just its relatively small group that is working on their AI technology but also the number of people who will be using it to bring big data. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will only be the third device to have Bixby, so let’s see later this year how it will actually fare.

VIA: Phandroid