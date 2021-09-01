The idea of a Pixel Stand was first heard of back in 2018. A wireless charging dock for the Pixel 3 was leaked and referenced in the Google app beta. It was released but Google seemed to be limiting the 10W charging of Pixel 3 to the Pixel Stand. The charging device may be replaced soon with a new model with faster wireless charging. The latest information we have tells us the next-gen Pixel Stand that will work for the Pixel 6 will be able to support 23W fast wireless charging.

23W is not that fast but it is good enough and faster compared to Apple and Samsung. The new Pixel Stand has been rumored to come with a fan so it won’t overheat. This could also mean higher wattage which may be offered soon.

The Pixel 6 phones are expected to be more powerful and more advanced. With that said, then a more powerful charging device should also be ready. Some sources are saying a major mobile carrier in the United States has began preparing accessories for the new Pixel 6.

The new Pixel wireless charger may be called the Google Pixel 23W WL Stand. It’s not final and official name yet. Details are scarce but we want to believe Google is really introducing a new Pixel Stand. It’s about time. And with the Pixel 6 getting better specs, a more powerful Pixel Stand is definitely needed apart from the 33W fast-charging support. Interestingly, the phone may not arrive with a charger.

As for the Pixel 6 series, Google could be testing it now for release. So far, we know it will use Samsung’s 5G modem technology. It may also come with ultra-wideband (UWB) support, a bigger and better camera sensor, and will run on the new Google Tensor.

We’ll get to confirm everything we know in the coming weeks. The official launch of the Pixel 6 series is happening soon so let’s wait and see.