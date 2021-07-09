The Pixel 6 series will be introduced. We are certain of that and even with the global chip supply problem, Google will go on with the launch of its new flagship smartphones. There will be two: the regular Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 XL will be no more as Google is using ‘Pro’ instead. Several details and images have leaked but since product launch is still months away, expect more will be shared. The latest we learned have something to do with the specs and features.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use Google’s custom processor. It will offer 5G support and WiFi 6E for reliable connectivity. The phones will be AER Certified (Android Enterprise Recommended).

The Google Pixel 6 is known this early as ‘Oriel’. It will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 8MP selfie camera, dual 50MP wide and 12MP ultra wide rear camera system, and a 4614mAh battery. It will be ready with Android 12 OS out of the box.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, codenamed ‘Raven’, will be equipped with a 6.71-inch Plastic OLED display, triple camera system (50MP wide + 48MP tele + 12MP Ultra wide), 12MP selfie shooter, 5000mAh battery, and 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage. Of course, the Pixel 6 Pro will also be powered by Android 12. Google is said to be promising now at least five years of software updates.