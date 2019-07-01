Motorola is working on many OS updates and new phones. After the Moto Z4, new Motorola One phones are also coming including the Motorola One Pro, Motorola One Action, and possibly the Motorola Razr. The next device will be the Motorola XT2025-1 as listed on the Federal Communications Commission. Reaching FCC usually means the phone is about to be released in the United States. The newly listed device is only an entry-level phone offering but makes an impression with some of the specs.

The Motorola XT2025-1 measures 73mm x 153mm x 163mm. The screen will be large but maybe not more than 6.41-inches. Looking at the design sketch, the phone shows some rounded edges. Specs listed include 2GB or 4GB RAM, a 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, and a KC40 Li-ion 3000 mAh battery up to 10W charging.

You may have missed this information but XT2013-1 and XT2013-2 were also approved by the FCC just recently. There is no confirmation yet but we’re assuming they are variants of the Motorola One Action. No information on the specs but an old listing on GeekBench shows a 4GB RAM and Exynos 9609 processor.

The Motorola XT2025 could be another Motorola One series device. There’s the Motorola One Pro which may arrive with four rear cameras. The One Action may only come with three rear cameras. There won’t be any Moto Z Force or Moto Z Play so don’t expect this to be a new Moto Z4 variant.

If this is the Motorola One Action, then the phone may be a rugged mid-range phone offering. We don’t think it’s another variant of the Motorola One Vision either but a Night Vision feature can still be expected.

Whatever phone model it will be, we just know the next Motorola device will turn heads. It could be Android One but already based on Android 9.0 Pie.