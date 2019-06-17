The Motorola One Action was first mentioned to be a rugged mid-ranger. Specs were sighted last week with triple rear shooters included. We’re starting the week with this: the first ever image render of the new Motorola smartphone. The Motorola One Action is pictured here, giving us an idea about the design and features of the device. We see a camera hole on the upper left part of the front display and three rear cameras on the top left portion of the rear.

It is said no new Moto Z Force or Play will be introduced this year, just the Moto Z4 but Motorola still has the Motorola One series–and maybe a Moto RAZR too. The Motorola One Vision was launched recently with 48MP rear and 25MP selfie shooters.

The Motorola One Action will be another Android One phone which means it will only run on basic Android. Listed specs are as follows: a 6.3-inch LCD screen, 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, CinemaVision display, 432 PPI, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, Mali G72 GPU, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Dual SIM support, and a 3500mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, the Motorola One Action is also said to come with a 48MP rear shooter with night vision mode with F/1.7 aperture and OIS plus two other cameras–another one being an Action Cam. The primary camera will feature Full HD video (max 60fps), AI filters, Night Vision, and 4K video recording (30fps max). It will be complemented by a 25MP cam with f/2.0 aperture plus another 5MP camera although the punch hole display in the render above only shows one camera.

The picture also shows a phone with very slim bezels. The back panel could be plastic or glass with a metal frame. It could be another rugged phone because of the “Action” in the name. The bottom of the phone shows a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a mic hole. The middle of the rear panel shows a fingerprint sensor. The SIM card tray is on the left while the volume rocker and power button are on the right edge.

Color options may include White, Gold, and Blue. It is said to be the more affordable version of the Motorola One Vision.