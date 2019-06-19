The Motorola One series has been around for a year now. Motorola launched the regular Motorola One and Motorola One Power as Android One phones back in August. The One Power soon received Android 9 Pie and was listed on Best Buy. It was unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile. They soon had a follow-up in the form of the Motorola One Vision and this upcoming Motorola One Action. This time, we’re learning about the Motorola One Action as press renders have surfaced online.

We know more Motorola One phones will be released but this is the first set of CAD renders of the Motorola One Pro we’re showing courtesy of Cashkaro.

The Motorola One Pro is said to be a new quad camera phone. It will join the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A9 2018, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Nokia 9 PureView, Lenovo Z6 Pro, and the upcoming Motorola Z4 and Honor 20 Pro. The phone will still come with a waterdrop notch and an onscreen fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola One Pro could also be the Moto Z4. Motorola could have decided to release it under the One series instead as the Motorola One Pro.

Nothing is certain and official yet but the Motorola One Pro could also be the premium model. The Pro in the name could mean flagship under the Motorola One lineup.

Specs earlier listed include a 6.2-inch display, 3.5MM headphone jack, USB Type-C port, volume rockers, power button, SIM card tray, and four rear shooters. We still don’t know the sensors and lenses but we’re expecting they will be high enough.

The next handset from Motorola will be impressive when it comes to mobile photography. Maybe this will be a new bestseller from the company because of the unique camera setup. We trust Motorola will also work hard on the software because you know, hardware must be complemented by a great software for a product to work perfectly.