Lenovo-Motorola has more new Moto phones up its sleeves. Apart from the upcoming Moto G8 Play and the Motorola RAZR foldable phone, there’s another entry from the Motorola One series. Known this early as the Motorola One Hyper, this device appears to be all “hyper”. It’s going large with an all-screen display, 64MP rear camera, NFC connectivity, and the latest Android 10 OS. This one also boasts a retractable camera that makes it possible to achieve that almost bezel-less front screen.

This Motorola One Hyper can only be considered as a mid-range smartphone. Some specs are almost premium so don’t be surprised. It comes equipped with a 6.39-inch IPS screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB RAM, 128 GB onboard storage (expandable), 32MP pop-up selfie shooter with Quad Pixel technology, 64MP main camera + 8MP dual rear camera system, and a 3600mAh battery.

The Motorola One Hyper runs on Android 10. Other features also include a USB-C, speaker, Dual-SIM hybrid tray, LED on the fingerprint sensor, and a fingerprint sensor on the rear. When it comes to connectivity, there is NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, FM Radio, and a headphone jack.

There is no official announcement from Lenovo or Motorola but some hands-on images have surfaced. Check them out below:

The mid-range Motorola smartphone can very well compete with other Xiaomi mid-rangers. Motorola has several One series phones we’re afraid we’are about to be confused. So far, we know about the Motorola One Macro (aka Moto G8 Play), Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Pro, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Power, and the regular Motorola One. We’re expecting more Motorola One models will be introduced in the coming months as the company goes back to the original Motorola branding. The Moto line may still be available but it’s nice to hear Motorola trying to preserve its name even it’s already under Lenovo.