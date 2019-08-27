The Motorola One Zoom will be the next Android smartphone from Lenovo. It may be joined by the Motorola E6 Plus and a Moto RAZR foldable phone but we can only be sure about the One Zoom headed for the IFA 2019. Berlin will be the launching pad for many new phones and gadgets in September. We’ve started taking down notes about what could be revealed and we’re looking forward to this Motorola One Zoom with a 48MP quad-camera system.

Motorola has started using the original Motorola branding again instead of just the Moto. We can still expect and mid-range smartphone but one with almost premium specs. Apart from Motorola One Zoom, there’s also the Motorola One Pro that surfaced a couple of months ago with four rear cameras. Actually, there is a possibility the One Zoom and One Pro could be one and the same.

A new set of image renders of the Motorola One Pro (One Zoom) has appeared online. Thanks to young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal for the images and added information.

The Motorola One Zoom is said to boast a quad-camera setup. It will be the main camera system that includes a 48MP primary shooter, wide-angle camera, telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor. For low-light environments, a night mode will be ready.

This Motorola One Pro aka One Zoom will still include a waterdrop notch. We’re probably looking at a large 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution, in-display fingerprint sensor, 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset, max of 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Motorola is also believed to be adding Alexa.

It can be assumed this one will not run on Android One but the regular Android OS. Pricing could be at EUR 300 which is around $334 in the US.