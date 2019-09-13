Motorola seems to be definitely pushing the Motorola One series. Just last week, the Motorola One Zoom was announced with a 48MP quad-camera system after several weeks of rumors, speculations, and leaks. The tech company still has another one in the works and this is the first time we are learning about it. The Motorola One Macro has been leaked recently with some important details. The mid-range Android phone is said to come with an HD display and a Mediatek processor. This device is also believed to be the future Moto G8 Play.

The Motorola One Macro aka Moto G8 Play is also called either of the following: XT2015-2, XT2016-1, or XT2016-2. The different model names depend on the market or region. One of these is said to have reached the FCC already. It’s been certified to support LTE and may come with dimensions 157.6mm x 75.4mm. Screen size will be smaller than 6-inches.

The Moto G8 Play (Motorola One Marco) may come with a 19:9 display with 1520 × 720 HD+ resolution. Other specs include a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 chipset, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage, rear fingerprint scanner, and a 4000mAh battery. In the camera department, we can expect the Night Vision camera mode won’t be available, sorry.

When it comes to availability, the Motorola One Macro or Moto G8 Play will be out in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific countries. It should also be released in the US as with most Motorola smartphones.

Motorola will use Android 9 Pie on the Motorola One Macro with the standard Motorola customization. We can also look forward to dual SIM and NFC support. Color options may include Cosmo or Iron. The Cosmo could be black or blue while Iron could be red or orange–just a wild guess.