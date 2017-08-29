After seeing over a hundred of Moto Z2 Force Edition phones being dropped on the floor all at once, we’re curious as to when the Moto X4 will be officially unveiled. It was leaked by a retail distributor last week. It has also reached the FCC which means the smartphone is about to be revealed soon. We can expect the phone will be out in the next few days since the IFA gates are about to open.

The Moto X4 is said to be the star of Motorola’s show in Berlin. We’ve seen the phone in a leaked video and some images that surfaced on Google Plus. So far, we know this Moto X4 will sport a front and back 3D Glass, IP68 Water-resistance rating, AI Integration, and a dual rear camera setup and maybe some odd design choices.

As for the official launch, we thought it would happen on August 24. Unfortunately, it did not happen. We’re really assuming it will be unveiled at the IFA and an official regional Motorola page has revealed the phone will be introduced on September 2. This particular launch will happen in the Philippines but we’re assuming there will be similar announcements in other countries. We have no idea if this will be the same as the global launch. September 2 in the Philippines which is in Asia can be September 1 in other countries.

The event promo shows a ‘hello moto X’ reference so it will definitely be the new Moto X phone. Specs may include a 5.2-inch display 4GB or 3GB RAM, dual rear cameras, 2.2GHz Octa Core processor, and a 3000mAh battery. Price could be anything between $349 and $399. Device will be also be released in the Middle East, Europe, and the rest of Asia.

VIA: Droidholic