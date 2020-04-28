The LG Velvet looks definitely all set. Honestly, we don’t have to wait for May to know more about the new LG smartphone because the South Korean tech company is practically giving away photos and a lot of information. We’re no longer expecting a new LG G phone. The brand usually releases a new G model every first quarter of the year but only the LG V60 ThinQ was revealed. Next in line is this LG Velvet that boasts a new 3D Arc Design and a raindrop camera module.

Several details have been shared about the new phone design and the new camera module that mimics a raindrop. The LG Velvet is also said to be a premium phone with a soft, lustrous design. The upcoming Android smartphone is said to support a dual-screen accessory.

The LG Velvet was teased again online and was confirmed to be announced next month. A new specs sheet and set of images were leaked ahead of launch, followed by those LG Velvet plus Dual Screen accessory images that surfaced online.

Today, LG is publishing photos of the Velvet smartphone in all four colors: Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Aurora Grey. The official launch of the LG Velvet in South Korea will be May 15 via the top three mobile carriers.

The LG Velvet will definitely feature that 3D Arc Design and Waterdrop Camera. The camera module looks like a raindrop here with the descending sizes of the camera lenses. The 3D arc design offers a phone that bends the left and right ends of the front screen. The rear is also bent. When viewed from the bottom, it appears to have a long oval shape.

The Velvet name somehow evokes a luxurious feeling in the hand–like velvet. The metal material on the edges of the product gives that smooth feeling. Every corner boasts a balanced design, providing a sense of stability.

The LG Velvet features a large 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display, 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, stereo speakers, Artificial Intelligence Sound, and a triple rear camera system (48MP standard + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth). Other important functions include Voice Out Focus, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) recording, and Time Lapse. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with a 5G modem.

The device will be ready for a lot of multitasking, gaming, and real 5G experience. The battery size is 4300mAh. As with previous LG flagships, the LG Velvet will work with a Stylus Pen and the Dual Screen accessory.