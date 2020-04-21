LG seems to be all set with the new LG Velvet series. The smartphone is being teased for weeks now with its design shown off recently. The upcoming Android phone is said to come with a water droplet camera system. It’s more of a new camera module with the cameras in descending sizes—forming a waterdrop look. The LG V60 ThinQ was the only flagship revealed by the other South Korean tech giant last quarter. A new LG G was a no show and rumor has it LG is actually giving up on the series.

The LG Velvet could replace LG G although there is no official confirmation yet. Looks like it’s really happening as certification was spotted recently that points to the possibility of a dual-screen for the LG Velvet phone. A new LG phone with a dual-screen is expected especially since the last two flagship devices have the secondary display.

The all-new LG Velvet is expected to make an impression with the design. To be honest, the design is only next to the specs and performance. What’s the point of having a nice-looking phone if the software or features are not that advanced. It’s still always software over hardware although we believe the two must perfectly work together. There is no point in having advanced hardware either if the software is sub-standard.

The LG Velvet’s portable screen cover is seen with model number LG LM-G905N. The NRRA certification has been approved. We’re expecting this dual-screen accessory will be introduced alongside the LG Velvet. Meanwhile, the phone is expected to come with triple rear cameras that aren’t positioned in a round, rectangular, or square camera module.

The LG Velvet is also described to debut with a 3D Arc Design which refers to symmetrically curved display and rear. Other features we know so far include a USB Type-C charging port, speaker grille, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, 4000mAh battery with fast-charging support, and a mid-range 5G chip.