Last week, LG introduced the new 3D Arc Design and showed off a raindrop-shaped camera module. These are still in the concept stage. The other South Korean tech giant isn’t leaving the mobile business anytime soon. Numbers may be down but there is still hope for the brand that comes up with innovative designs, products, and services. It just needs to improve on marketing and promotions coupled with new advancements in technologies. It’s been making changes in marketing strategies and hopefully, things will have better results.

In the next few months, we may look forward to the mid-range LG G series phone instead of a flagship model. More budget devices are also on the horizon. Hopefully, this step will help LG Mobile Communications in improving sales and revenue.

LG is expected to introduced new devices with new designs. The 3D Arc Design is one. The raindrop camera module may also work. The brand needs to do something to stand out to really capture the attention of the already saturated market. There is a challenge but LG is taking on it by rolling out a new product roadmap. The idea is the upcoming devices will present tactile elegance and distinctive designs.

One of the first phones to illustrate whatever is new from LG will be the LG Velvet. It will arrive with a symmetrical form plus a “Raindrop” camera setup. The flowing form is also said to deliver a more attractive look and a more efficient touch and feel.

The upcoming LG VELVET phone will show how a velvet looks and feel— lustrous, smooth, and soft. LG Mobile Communications Company Senior Vice President of Product Strategy Chang Ma shared: “Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design. It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity.”

Details are scarce but we believe LG is working on something new and great here. It’s also not clear if this LG Velvet will be a mid-ranger or a budget smartphone but we’re thinking another premium flagship phone. It’s supposed to be “lustrous” so there is the supposed luxury feel.