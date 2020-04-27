LG’s next phone offering will be as smooth as velvet. The other South Korean tech giant only launched the LG V60 ThinQ as a premium flagship last quarter. It’s been part of the rumor mill since earlier this month but was quickly confirmed, thanks to several leaks and teasers. The design was shown together with the 3D Arc Design and raindrop camera module. We’ve been saying it could be a premium phone with a soft and lustrous design. The upcoming Android smartphone is also said to support a dual-screen accessory.

The phone was teased online several times and we can expect it to be announced next month. A video surfaced teasing the colors so expect the following: Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Aurora Green. So far, we know the device will also feature a raindrop camera module.

The raindrop camera module is more like a waterdrop. The cameras appear in descending sizes–like a raindrop. It was also mentioned the new LG smartphone will come with a 4000mAh battery with fast-charging tech. The 3.5mm headphone jack will remain.

There will also be a USB Type-C charging port and a speaker grille. The device will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. A mid-range 5G modem processor makes the phone an efficient 5G phone.

Tech enthusiast @Kuma_Sleepy shared some information as per an image of the LG Velvet posted on a Chinese website. The specs sheet listed the following: SD765 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128 onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 16MP selfie camera, multiple rear cameras (48MP OIS + 8MP wide + 5MP depth), 4300mAh battery, on-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, AI sound, and an IP68 rating. The battery allows wireless charging and fast charging.

LG will get to confirm everything on May 7 during the official online event. Let’s wait and see for the big reveal. We won’t miss it for the world.