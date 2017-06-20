The LG G7 has been part of our discussions the past weeks as the next premium flagship phone. We said it might be unveiled earlier than the annual schedule and that it may run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Before the new G phone, there’s still a V model to be unveiled. For this year, the other South Korean tech giant will reveal the phone at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany happening this September.

This is the first time that the company will be announcing a flagship phone at this particular tech event. There is no confirmation yet but rumor has it LG will be holding an event on September 2 or a day before the gates of IFA opens.

The LG V30 will be the obvious follow-up to the LG V10 and LG V20 released the past couple of years. The V phones are usually announced in September but not exactly during the IFA. The LG V20 was introduced in San Francisco and Seoul simultaneously a few weeks after the tech event in Berlin while the LG V10 was announced in the latter part of September back in 2015.

LG will release the phone in South Korea first for 80,000 won ($699) for the 64GB model. Phone is expected to have a bezel-less design like the Full Vision display of the G6, OLED display, dual camera setup, IP68 certification, 3200MAh battery, and a secondary display.

The smartphone is expected to have almost the same specs as the G7 but with a slightly different design. You can choose from among the 32GB, 64G, or 128GB variant. There’s still the 3.5mm headphone jack so that is a relief.

