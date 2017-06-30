This is the first time we’re hearing this but the LG V series is ditching the secondary display on the next-gen model. The LG V30 may not have that second small screen so we’re guessing this detail may affect your decision. The LG V phone was introduced two years ago with this feature that made it one-of-a-kind so we don’t know why the other South Korean tech giant is nixing it.

The innovative LG V line is popular for its secondary display which enhances usage and navigation for the busy consumers. It used to be just a concept but the mobile industry has embraced it. A number of OEMs have even picked up on the idea as people find the extra screen helpful for a quick view of information, reminders, alerts, and notifications.

The LG V10 and LG V20 with their secondary displays are unique but that may change soon. There is no confirmation yet by the company but we’re hoping it’s not true–or at least, not yet for the third model. We’re just guessing here but maybe LG wants us to focus on its latest screen technology with 18:9 aspect ratio and almost bezel-less FullVision display of the upcoming LG V30. We can’t say that is big enough already but we have a feeling LG is making some cuts in production. What do you think?

VIA: XDA Developers