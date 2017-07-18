Aside from renders and videos being leaked, there is a new trend of phone cases being leaked as well. We’re not sure if OEMs are doing it on purpose but there seems to be a lot of companies and brands not good in keeping secrets. Take for example the Galaxy Note 8 cases that showed up on Weibo and went up for pre-order on Mobile Fun. Next, is these two for the upcoming LG V30 also spotted on Mobile Fun.

Two protective phone cases for the LG V30 “used to be” available for pre-order: the Rearth Ringke Onyx LG V30 Tough Case in Black and Ringke Fusion LG V30 Case (Clear). Each case is priced at $16.49. Both products were listed on the website but looks like the pages have seen been pulled upon checking. Even the tweet that shared the link is no longer available.

We’re assuming someone made a mistake in posting the LG V30 phone cases because they are no longer accessible while some Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases are still there.

LG is expected to unveil the V30 at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany and earlier than the iPhone 8 launch. It will be released in Europe with probably an OLED screen, without a secondary display, and with 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 processor.

