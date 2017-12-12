The LG V30 was officially unveiled in August and we quickly got a hands-on. Pricing was revealed and we soon saw a preview of the UX features in a video. The phone supported on T-mobile’s latest 600 MHz LTE band 71 network also went up for pre-order, as well as, other mobile carriers. You may even receive a Daydream View VR headset when you buy an LG V30 or V30+.

The premium mobile device is being offered with a $300 promo credit which will be applied over the course of two years or 24 months after purchase. That is worth hundreds of dollars of savings. You can’t get it right away but LG will be glad to give you the promo credit.

What makes the LG V30 a winner is the 6-inch Fullvision OLED display, a camera system that allows studio-quality videos, and its robust build that can withstand drops, water splash, dust, and scratches. The $820 full retail price is just one payment option. You can avail of the 24-month installment scheme for only $22.50. It used to be $35 but the $300 discount is applied for 24 months at no downpayment. Note this LG V30 sold ready with a Second Year Promise.

To review the specs and features, the phone comes equipped with a 6-inch wide display screen, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, dual-lens cameras, Cine Video mode, and a 3300mAh battery.

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless