We know loyal LG fans have been wondering when the V30 will be available. We’ve got our hands on one almost a month ago. In the US, the phone will be ready for pre-order on T-Mobile next week and will be offered with a Second Year Promise. It already started shipping in South Korea and will be out in most parts of North America and in Europe very soon.

The LG V30 also has the V30+ as the bigger variant. You can choose from either the 64GB or 128GB model. When it comes to availability, the phone will be up for pre-order and purchase from major mobile carriers in the country such as Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and AT&T. Pricing and color options will depend on each carrier.

The Second Year Promise is ready from LG so you’ll be worry-free even after the first year. It’s a limited warranty coverage but instead of just one year, it’s now extended to another year.

Take advantage of the LG V30’s many features including its compatibility with the Google Daydream View. To review, the phone comes equipped with an OLED FullVision display screen, Crystal Clear glass lens, F1.6 aperture, Cine Video mode, plus Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Voice Recognition.

All major carriers in the US will start selling the LG V30 in the next two weeks. Verizon will release the phone on October 5. No word on pricing yet and sadly, there is no pre-order for it. As for AT&T, the phone will come with AT&T Mobile Security & Call Protect apps and is priced at $27 per month (for 30 months) with an eligible service.

