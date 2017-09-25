The LG V30 has yet to arrive in Europe and North America but the Android phone already got an early teardown treatment. We know that the phone will be supported on T-Mobile’s latest 600MHz LTE Band network but it will also be available from AT&T. In the United States, AT&T has just revealed some information about the warranty of the LG V30.

A promo video was posted but has since been pulled out. The gist was the LG V30 phone will arrive with the Second Year Promise from the mobile network. As soon as you get your LG V30, register your device within 90 days to be eligible for the extended warranty. We have no information on exact availability by AT&T or other networks but the LG V30 should be ready this October.

