The LG V30 will be available in America soon. We’ve been waiting for the smartphone to be ready in the United States and we know it’s happening in the next few days or weeks. T-Mobile has just announced the new LG Android phone will be ready for pre-order starting October 5 and will be ready for purchase online and in stores on October 13.

If you plan to get the phone from T-Mobile, you can have it for $30 per month after an $80 downpayment. Full retail price is $800 so it’s a premium flagship device from LG.

T-Mobile’s offering will include the chance to experience ultra-fast Internet connection in the US as it offers 600 MHz LTE support for LG V30. The LTE-Advanced is available across the United States while the 600 MHz spectrum is currently ready in Scarborough, Maine and Cheyenne, Wyoming. More rural regions will get to enjoy gigabit-class speeds in the coming months.

To review, specs and features of the phone include a 6-inch OLED display with 18:9 ratio, 2880×1440 Quad HD resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 16MP and 12MP dual rear cameras, 5MP front-facing shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion (2TB Max), and a 3000 mAh battery with wireless charging.