LG is set to launch the V30 as its latest premium flagship this coming August 31. We know it will be a busy week not only for LG but also for other top OEMs who are launching new products and services at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. As for LG, the V30 offering will directly rival the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the yet to be unveiled Apple iPhone 8. We’re still a few days before the official reveal but we expect more teasers and early appearances.

LG isn’t selfish when it comes to sharing details and upcoming features. The company has already confirmed the HD TouchSense technology, LG UX 6.0+, glass Crystal Clear lens, dual cameras with large f/1.6 aperture, OLED FullVision display, and the floating bar. There will be no more secondary screen and we know its phone cam will be better than the G6.

The latest leaked phone that appeared on Weibo is said to be an early hands-on image. Thanks to our Chinese friends who never fail to share their discoveries. Weibo, which is considered as the Chinese Twitter or Reddit, is a place to check if you want more information or possibly early sightings.

The LG V30 here shows the edge-to-edge and almost bezel-less 6-inch screen. This is the FullVision display LG first introduced with the G6. To review, here are the specs we know so far: Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras, wireless charging, glass back, and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

VIA: Weibo