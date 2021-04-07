LG has officially and finally made an announcement. It’s leaving the smartphone business to refocus its efforts to other more profitable divisions. It has been a long time coming after several years of not really making any money. It was a bittersweet decision but one that must be done. This means the much talked-about LG Rollable Phone and the LG Rainbow will no longer see the light of day. These two have been mentioned together with the LG Q83. Several details and images have been leaked already only for the projects to end.

The LG Rollable Phone was first imagined last year when we saw that LG phone with a foldable, bendable, and rollable display imagined. A prototype was sighted, as well as, that patent for the LG Rollable Phone. The device was thought to be the next innovative phone from the brand.

Before the year 2020 ended, specs, pricing, and launch timeline were even leaked. Earlier this year, we also discovered its screen may extend up to 7.4-inches. LG did tease the upcoming Rollable smartphone display. The LG Rollable Phone was actually unveiled at CES with BOE-made flexible display.

Sources have shared images of the supposed LG Rollable Phone and the LG Rainbow. Apparently, the LG Rainbow is also known as the LG V70 which is an obvious follow-up to the LG V60 ThinQ. The LG Rollable Phone was once sighted on a Bluetooth SIG listing. Check out this image of the LG Rollable (model number LM-R910N):

And this is the LG Rainbow (LG V70) image from the same source:

There are information on the specs and features but Tron (@FrontTron) said they are not true. We’re guessing there really is no point to further information about the products that will no longer be released. These images are enough. Thank you, LG.