The LG G6 is scheduled to launch at the Mobile World Congress this coming February. That’s only a few weeks from now and like you, we’re excited to know how the G6 will be different from the modular G5. We know this year’s flagship smartphone will no longer be modular as the other South Korean tech giant is veering away from such design.

So far, we know that phone might be waterproof, will be available on March 10, and will have a curved glass back. We also heard it will be released than tradition and will feature MST mobile payment, iris recognition, a removable battery but sans the curved edge display screen.

We’re expecting to hear more information about the premium flagship phone until the official announcement. Just recently, LG announced that it is adopting a new technology to ensure safety of the device. The company is presently conducting new tests that will improve safety. This way, the flagship smartphone LG G6 will be fully ready by next month.

LG is also said to be reinforcing safety measures because of several concerns about battery and charging technology especially after what happened to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. We know that like any other company, LG simply wants to improve safety and quality of its phones. The flagship line especially need to be safe for the consumers because such will set the tone for the brand’s performance for the year.

LG Electronics’ mobile communication operation group executive Lee Seok-jong

said the they “will significantly improve the safety and quality of our new flagship smartphones as more consumers seek safe smartphones”. This LG G6 is also said to perform more rigid tests by dropping the phone many times, extreme weather exposure, and even harsher treatments.

VIA: The Korea Herald