Yesterday, we mentioned that LG might use an 18:9 QHD + LCD panel for the next flagship phone and move away from modular design. We’ve heard a lot of other unconfirmed information about the phone including the idea that it will have a curved glass back, could be waterproof, and might have a removable battery, iris recognition, and feature MST payment.

We’re expecting this phone to be showcased at the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona happening this February. We have information now about the market release and that the phone will hit South Korean on March 10. The new LG G6 is also said to arrive with another phone known as the ‘X300’ but a little later on the 18th. If this is true, then LG has an edge over other OEMs like Samsung who will announce its new flagship device later in April. This way, LG can capture a significant part of the market earlier than usual for 2017.

We don’t have much details about the LG X300 mid-range phone but we know it will be like the LG K8 with its 7.9mm thickness and 2GB RAM. As for the LG G6, specs may include a 5.7-inch QHD+ panel, 1440 x 2880 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, and all-in-one battery. There is also a possibility that the LG G6 will be dustproof, waterproof, use a glass material for its body, and have wireless charging function. The device could also cost about $583 or 700,000 KRW.

