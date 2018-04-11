The LG G7 is a recent favorite subject apart from the OnePlus 6. It is one premium flagship smartphone we’re interested in since it’s from Samsung’s main rival in South Korea and the fact that LG usually comes up with revolutionary and trendsetting products. If you haven’t realized it yet, LG was the first to release a phone with an 18:9 display aspect ratio–the LG G6. For this year, we believe it will set another trend with its 19:9 display, AI sensors, and more.

We’ve heard numerous information already about the LG G7 ThinQ including its May 2 launch in the US (May 3 in South Korea); notch design for the selfie camera, earpiece, and ambient sensor; Quick Charge 4.0; and a choice between OLED and LCD variants. The G7 was delayed a bit and skipped the Mobile World Congress as the company changes its business strategy. Development underwent big improvements but the G7 remains as a premium flagship offering.

We’ve got more information now and we can confirm the smartphone will run Android Oreo at launch. It will feature dual 16MP rear cameras, Selfie Portrait Mode, more intelligent camera features with the AI cam. The G7 is said to be about ‘superpixels’ so images captured under low-light conditions can still come out nicely.

Other special features we can expect include Portrait Mode, Live Photo, Graphy, and 3D Camera stickers. When it comes to audio, it will boast a Boombox Speaker. The Google Assistant can also be used on the LG G7 as the company has started optimizing it for the phone. It will also come equipped with an iris scanner and run on Snapdragon 845 chipset.

VIA: Android Headlines